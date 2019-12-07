Person of interest arrested in connection with shooting that injured mother, baby

DETROIT – A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman and her 6-week-old baby injured on Detroit’s west side Tuesday.

Police say the woman was holding her baby when she answered the door Tuesday night and a masked man shot her with what police describe as an assault style rifle. The shooting happened on Freeland Street south of McNichols Road.

The mother remains in critical condition. Police say the baby was grazed by a bullet in the knee. Family members say the baby is doing fine.