Woman in critical condition after Detroit shooting wounds mother, infant

DETROIT – A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she and her 6-week-old baby were shot Tuesday night.

According to authorities, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6800 block of Freeland Street, just south of McNichols Road.

Police said the woman -- while holding her daughter -- went to the front door when she heard a knock. A man with an assault-style weapon was outside and fired through the door and front window, striking the woman multiple times and grazing the infant.

The baby is in temporary serious condition but is expected to recover.

Police are collecting footage from surveillance cameras and evidence from the scene to help figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.