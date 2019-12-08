7-year-old boy killed in Clinton Township crash, father in police custody

Clinton Township, Mich. – A 7-year-old boy was killed in Clinton Township Sunday around 12:15 a.m. on eastbound Hall Road at Heydenreich Road, police say.

This marks the fourth fatal crash in Clinton Township in 21 days.

The boy was in a 2015 Kia Optima with his father at the time of the crash. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash and the father is in police custody.

Police say the Kia Optima was eastbound on Hall Road driving on the paved shoulder. The vehicle continued driving on the shoulder as the lane transitioned into a right turn lane for southbound Heydenreich Road. The Kia Optima drove through the intersection where it struck a curb then slammed into a pole.

The 32-year-old father from Sodus, New York was injured. His son died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.