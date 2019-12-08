Detroit police apprehend 19-year-old accused of robbing 86-year-old man

DETROIT – A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday in connection to the Wednesday robbery of an 86-year-old man.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police seek man accused of robbing 86-year-old man

According to authorities, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the 86-year-old victim went into a gas station in the 3800 block of Conner Street to get gas for his 2018 Lincoln. Police said the suspect approached the man and asked him for a few dollars and if he could give him and his friend a ride.

Police said the victim had given the man a ride before the incident.

The victim drove the suspect and his friend to the area near the intersection of Chester and Marseilles streets. Police said the friend exited the vehicle and the suspect demanded the victim’s money.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Mack Avenue and Moross Road.