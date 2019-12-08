Detroit police seek man accused of robbing 86-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the 86-year-old victim went into a gas station in the 3800 block of Conner Street to get gas for his 2018 Lincoln. Police said the suspect approached the man and asked him for a few dollars and if he could give him and his friend a ride.

Police said the victim had given this man a ride before the incident.

The victim drove the suspect and his friend to the area near the intersection of Chester and Marseilles streets. Police said the friend exited the vehicle and the suspect demanded the victim’s money.

The suspect and his friend fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray pants with white paint on them and blue shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.