Salvation Army red kettles disappear inside two Michigan businesses
Kettles among 100 placed in local businesses
OWOSSO, Mich. – Two Salvation Army red kettles, a fundraising tradition in December, have disappeared in Shiawassee County. The Argus-Press reports that the kettles were on counters inside a Big Boy restaurant in Caledonia Township and Rollin’ Smokes in Owosso.
They were among 100 kettles placed inside local businesses in addition to the outdoor kettles. Lt. Justin Steckbauer of the Salvation Army says “it hurts.” The kettles probably had a few hundred dollars.
