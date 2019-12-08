Surplus public land in Michigan going on auction block
Properties range in size from less than acre to 160 acres
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials say 147 parcels of public land are being offered for sale.
The properties range in size from less than an acre to 160 acres. Some feature lake views, river access and scenic trails.
The state Department of Natural Resources says an auction will begin Tuesday and bids will be accepted through Jan. 8. Most of the parcels are in the central and northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.