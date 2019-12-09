Man headbutts officer after being arrested for stealing from Bloomfield Township store, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged with headbutting an officer who arrested him for stealing from a Bloomfield Township store, according to authorities.

An employee at the Five Below store at 2145 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township called police around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 2 to report a theft, officials said.

The employee said a man in a black jacket and backpack had just left the store with stolen merchandise, police said.

Officers said they found the man, identified as Ray-Quan Watts, 20, of Detroit, in the parking lot.

Watts ran away from the officers, emptying his pockets of the stolen merchandise while running across Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Police quickly caught up with Watts and took him into custody, officials said.

While officers were escorting Watts to a patrol car, he became belligerent and headbutted an officer, police said.

Watts then complained of a head injury and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital by Bloomfield Township firefighters, according to authorities.

Watts was cleared by hospital workers and taken to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officials said.

He is charged with felony assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and misdemeanor third-degree retail fraud, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Watts was arraigned Wednesday at 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.