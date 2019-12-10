28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

MSP troopers find loaded pistol hidden under pile of clothes during traffic stop on Davison Freeway

Driver did not have CPL, police said

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Wayne County, Davison Freeway, MSP
Police found this handgun during a traffic stop on the Davison Freeway on Dec. 10, 2019. (MSP)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded pistol hidden under a pile of clothes in a vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday on the Davison Freeway.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old Pontiac man, did not have a concealed pistol license. Michigan law states that guns can only be transported in vehicles by non-CPL holders if the weapon is unloaded and in a case in the trunk or in an area not readily accessible to passengers if the vehicle does not have a trunk.

The vehicle, which was unregistered, was stopped for multiple traffic violations, police said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: