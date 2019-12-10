MSP troopers find loaded pistol hidden under pile of clothes during traffic stop on Davison Freeway

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded pistol hidden under a pile of clothes in a vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday on the Davison Freeway.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old Pontiac man, did not have a concealed pistol license. Michigan law states that guns can only be transported in vehicles by non-CPL holders if the weapon is unloaded and in a case in the trunk or in an area not readily accessible to passengers if the vehicle does not have a trunk.

The vehicle, which was unregistered, was stopped for multiple traffic violations, police said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.