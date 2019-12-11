Christmas spirit nowhere to be found in Michigan, survey finds

Michigan is not the place to be this Christmas.

In a study conducted by GetCenturyLink that ranked states based on Christmas spirit, Michigan got the lousy 41st slot, meaning we’re eight spots away from being the least holly jolly state.

GetCenturyLink calculated Christmas spirit using the average for each state in 10 metrics regarding online activity and area culture. This includes amount of charitable donations, number of Christmas tree farms per capita and number of Christmas songs streamed.

The most spirited state? Tennessee.

Tennessee scored a top-ten ranking in three different categories: number of Christmas tweets, Christmas music streaming and Google searches for “Christmas movies.”

The five “grinchiest” states (Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida and Arizona) are all places where the chances of having a white Christmas are close to impossible, maybe unwrapping presents and drinking eggnog in t-shirts and shorts isn’t so Christmas-y.

Michigan ranked below Alaska and above Delaware, but way, way under Ohio, which came in fourth place.

If there’s any motivation to dust off your wreath and hang your stockings already, this is it. Time to deck the halls, Michigan.