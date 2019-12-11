Michigan Senate expected to approve sports betting, online gambling bill

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Senate is expected to approve bills that would legalize sports betting and internet gambling.

Under the bill, an 8.4% sales tax would be collected, most of which will go toward funding public schools.

There are still no details on how long it will be before people can place legal bets. Detroit’s casinos have been preparing for legalization -- MGM built a sports betting area in preparation that has yet to open.

If approved this week, the bill will land on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.