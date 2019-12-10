Sports betting, online gambling set to become legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – A bill passed by both the State House and Senate could be setting up Michigan to legalize sports betting and online gambling -- it just needs a the governor’s signature to become law.

There is still a big question as to if the bill is signed into low, how long will it be before people can place legal bets. Detroit’s casinos have been preparing for legalization, MGM even built a sports betting area that’s waiting to open.

The bipartisan bills that passed the house would provide tax revenue to pay for regulation and go to the school aid fund. There will also be a fund to help first responders with cancer.

Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. helped rebuild the legislation after Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed it because it didn’t replenish the school aid fund.

“Indiana has been doing this for awhile and we’ve been losing money,” Rep. Michael Webber said. “People on the southern border.”

Webber said the cat’s out of the bag on gaming, so it’s time the state also cashed in.

“It’s really bringing things that were already happening out of the shadows and into the light,” he said.