25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Utica Community Schools’ late decision to extend holiday break frustrates parents

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local, Local News, Education, Macomb County, Utica, Local 4 News at Noon

UTICA, Mich. – There are some frustrated families in the Utica Community School District after a major change was made to the holiday break calendar.

The district decided to make the break a few days longer, extending the break by two days.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning and was a shock to some parents who now have to scramble to find childcare.

A spokesperson for the district said plans that address the changes have been made to the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: