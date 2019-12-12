Father says sons accidentally shot mail carrier with BB gun in Howell Township

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A father says his sons accidentally shot a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with a BB gun Wednesday in Howell Township.

“They did not mean to shoot her. I raised my kids better than that,” the father said.

The mail carrier was hit in her hand with a pellet while she delivered mail Wednesday afternoon.

Security camera footage showed the boys, 13 and 11, in their backyard with the BB gun. The boys’ father said they weren’t supposed to have the gun without supervision.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are sending a report to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.