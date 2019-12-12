Kids armed with BB gun shoot mail carrier in Howell Township, police say

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in her hand by kids with a BB gun on Wednesday afternoon in Howell Township, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. to the area of Burkhart and Crandall roads for the report of a shooting. They found a mail carrier had been shot in her hand by someone with a BB gun while she was delivering mail. She drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies found two boys, ages 11 and 13, in the area with a BB gun. Deputies said the boys admitted to shooting the BB gun at the mail carrier. The boys were released to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies are sending a report to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.