Meet Zeke, the Wayne Police Department’s new therapy dog

WAYNE, Mich. – The Wayne Police Department’s newest team member has four legs, but he isn’t a K-9 officer.

The department recently got Zeke, a therapy dog.

Zeke will provide comfort to police officers and other staff, as well as crime victims who visit the police department.

He received 24 weeks of obedience training to be qualified for the role. Therapy dogs must also undergo obedience testing, veterinarian certification and observation from trained testers in various settings, the department said.

Zeke lives with Chief Ryan Strong, who paid for training, supplies, veterinarian visits and membership to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.