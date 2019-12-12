WATCH LIVE: Detroit Police Chief Craig discusses probe into former narcotics section
DETROIT – Chief James Craig is expected to offer information during a news conference Thursday regarding the Detroit Police Department’s internal probe into the former Narcotics Section.
- The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
- Watch live here.
Craig is also expected to discuss a double shooting that happened Thursday morning at home on the city’s west side.
Story: 2 men fatally shot at Detroit home; man tells police 'I had to do it’
