WATCH LIVE: Detroit Police Chief Craig discusses probe into former narcotics section

DETROIT – Chief James Craig is expected to offer information during a news conference Thursday regarding the Detroit Police Department’s internal probe into the former Narcotics Section.

  • The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Craig is also expected to discuss a double shooting that happened Thursday morning at home on the city’s west side.

Story: 2 men fatally shot at Detroit home; man tells police 'I had to do it’

