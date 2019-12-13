GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Could the next great American tennis star be right here in Metro Detroit?

Local 4 is following the story of a remarkable teen from Grosse Pointe Shores who came out of nowhere to beat the best in the world at the USTA National Indoor Tournament.

William Cooksey has a serve that tops 110 miles per hour and he’s only 16 years old. He started playing tennis when he was 4 years old and took to it right away. His mother said a trip to the U.S. Open is what piqued his interest. By the time he was 13 years old he was training like a professional.

“I’m playing six to seven times per week here. I go to the gym four to five times per week,” Cooksey said.

Cooksey plays for University Liggett School and has won state titles. He also plays on the junior circuit and is ranked in the top 5 for under 16. This year he went to the under 18 national championships and stunned the field. He won the golden ball.

