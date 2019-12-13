Detroit police seek suspect in carjacking at gas station on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect who carjacked a 61-year-old woman at a gas station last Sunday.

The carjacking happened at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at a gas station in the 20000 block of James Couzens Service Drive.

As the victim exited the store and began walking towards her car parked near the gas pumps, the suspect ran towards her pointing a handgun at her and demanded her car keys. After a brief struggle, the victim then dropped her keys and the suspect entered her vehicle and fled south on Greenfield.

Vehicle is a red 2014 Buick Regal sedan. Michigan License plate number DLD 1041.

Detroit Police needs assistance in locating the suspect who is described as a black male approximately 18-25 years of age, medium-light complexion, approximately 5’6”, slim build. He was last seen wearing a red jacket topped with a blue/gray hooded jacket with white brim, black athletic pants and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.