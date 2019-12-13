Longtime Rochester Hills Fire Department battalion chief retires after 38 years

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – After decades of service, Rochester Hills Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Quaine is hanging up his helmet.

Quaine began his career with the fire department in 1981 as a paid on-call firefighter, eventually making his way to battalion chief.

“Chief Quaine has been a dedicated and hardworking member for many years. He exemplifies honor, duty and integrity,” said Fire Chief Sean Canto. “He always puts the residents and his personnel first place. His leadership in the firehouse will be sorely missed. We congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”

The fire department said goodbye to Quaine Tuesday at a swearing-in ceremony during which two firefighters were promoted, with Lt. Jason Murray filling Quaine’s position as battalion chief.

Firefighter Rich Welch was sworn in as lieutenant during the celebration at Rochester Hills City Hall also.