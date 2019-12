TROY, Mich. – Mitch Albom’s SAY Detroit Radiothon raised $1,376,985 to help those in need.

The Radiothon was held Thursday at Somerset Collection in Troy. The annual fundraising event was 15 hours long.

It has raised more than $5.7 million since 2012, including more than $1.2 million last year.

The money raised supports numerous programs SAY Detroit offers.