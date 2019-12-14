50-year-old Warren man killed in train crash

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 50-year-old man was killed in a train crash Saturday, Royal Oak police say.

Police responded to the CN Railroad crossing near the intersection of E. Harrison and S. Main Street after a crash involving a train and pedestrian was reported.

The victim, a Warren resident, walked onto the railroad tracks outside of a designated traffic pedestrian crossing in the face of an oncoming Canadian National freight train, police say.

He died at the scene of the crash. Police say at this time it is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Royal Oak Police Department and CN Railroad Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-246-3500.