Bittersweet reunion for Metro Detroit family broken apart by deportation to Albania
ROMULUS, Mich. – For many years a Metro Detroit family has shared with Local 4 their struggle to stay together as the family matriarch faced deportation.
Local 4 reported on their fight to stay together and then the deportation of the mother and the difficult choice the family made to send the children to Albania. Friday, part of the family was reunited.
Pete Gojecevik saw his daughters for the first time Friday in more than a year and a half.
It was in July of 2018 when he and his wife, Cile Precetaj, made a decision to send their three American born children to Albania after Precetaj’s deportation. The couple’s son, Mikey, returned home in August. The girls, Migena and Martina, remained with their mother -- until now.
