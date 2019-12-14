Detroit police release sketch of suspect in fatal shooting

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. in the 14700 block of Cedargrove Street. A 36-year-old man was inside of his vehicle when he was shot multiple times and crashed into a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe two suspects were involved in the shooting. One of the suspects was located and taken into custody on Nov. 11.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his early 20′s. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a small build and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he had a dark brown complexion, low fresh cut lined up hairstyle that is black in color. He had a full beard and a mustache that were neatly cut. Police said he was wearing a diamond stud earring, black Adidas jogging suit with white stripes going down the arms and pant legs with black gym shoes.

Police said he might be going by the name of “Str8” or “Money” and is known to frequent the area of Cedargrove and Chalmers streets.

The investigation is ongoing.