Man hits Hamtramck store employee with stolen car after stealing phone, police say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The holiday season can be dangerous for those working in retail.

For one employee, it could have cost him his life when he was struck with a stolen car Tuesday.

Torrase Lewis loves the area of Hamtramck near the intersection of Caniff and Connant streets. It’s filled with vibrant shops and typically nice people.

“Every time I come here I get the best hospitality," Lewis said. "I do not understand why anyone would do that.”

Lewis was responding to what happened at the Metro PCS store Tuesday. Police said a man in a distinctive blue and white Nike outfit grabbed a $500 Samsung Galaxy S-9 and ran from the store.

The clerk chased after the suspected thief.

According to authorities, the man got into a stolen blue 2005 Honda Accord with the license plate 4LV-D06.

Police said the suspect struck the store employee with the car as he fled the area.

A representative with the store said the employee only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.