Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold Sunday with some morning flurries

There is a chance of a few snowflakes today, but not enough to slow people down. It remains cold all day and at night. Monday and Tuesday now have a slight chance of snow.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 20s. Families will need their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves while going to and from services and early morning activities. Also, drivers must be careful on the roads. There will be a few slick spots because of scattered flurries and very light snow showers.

Same for tailgaters; be careful walking on any slippery surfaces.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m. ET.

The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Temperatures barely budged, though. It will only be in the low 30s. Many neighborhoods are lucky to get to the freezing mark.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 30°F. It will be dry for anyone with Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa gift shopping to do.

Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy and remains cold. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

Another storm system dives to Detroit’s south, Monday. Monday afternoon has a chance of scattered snow showers and flurries. Any accumulations will be light; a trace to an inch or a bit more.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Winter coats will still be needed the highs between 30° and 35°F.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with morning lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies will be in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

