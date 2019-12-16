Trump, Slotkin supporters clash over impeachment at contentious town hall in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. – It’s set to be a pivotal week in Washington as the full House will vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced her decision at a contentious town hall meeting Monday morning in Rochester.

In a large room filled mostly with her supporters, but also with a sizable number of Republicans and Trump supporters, Slotkin explained why she’ll be voting to impeach the president.

“He used that office for his own political gain, and that to me is a very, very important distinction that can’t go unchecked,” Slotkin said. “I just can’t let that be normal.”

Slotkin was interrupted several times as she tried to answer the most common questions her office gets about impeachment.

“I was trying to answer the very things they were complaining about, but they were screaming so loud they didn’t hear the question and I was, like, ‘Hey, guys, this is what you were screaming about,’” Slotkin said.

“Our congresswoman is failing us,” resident Deborah Day said. “We’ve got a congresswoman who runs as an Independent and falls into the swamp, and she’s going to vote with them to impeach our president.”

There were several tense moments, and a few times, people came nose-to-nose. It’s that anger over her vote that Slotkin knows could cost her her job.

“I am comfortable making a hard decision that’s not popular when I know the security of the country is at stake, and that’s how I feel right now,” Slotkin said. “Look, I want to get reelected. The greatest honor of my life is to represent this district. But if I’m not, at least I can look at myself in the mirror when I leave office.”

