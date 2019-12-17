Detroit firefighters honored for saving one of their own during dangerous house fire

DETROIT – Some Detroit firefighters were honored for saving one of their own during a dangerous house fire.

They braved the chaotic scene to find their colleague and now he’s alive to share his gratitude. The fire happened in October at a vacant house on Whittaker Street in Detroit.

Evidence of the flames can be seen on the house next door and one of those firefighters who put the fire out is still dealing with the burns from the flames. Mark Taylor was on the job responding when the roof collapsed on top of him.

