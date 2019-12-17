Detroit police officer injured in crash during narcotics investigation

DETROIT – Police said an officer was injured when another department vehicle struck the vehicle the officer was in.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Detroit while officers were serving two search warrants in connection with a narcotics investigation in the 19600 block of Andover Street.

“We have two search warrants that were being served at two locations on this block at the same time,” Detroit police Commander Constance Slappey said. "At one location the dogs were shot and at the other location my officer, unfortunately, was hit by another vehicle.

The officer’s arm was injured and the officer is in temporary serious condition at a hospital, according to police.

Police said two dogs were shot at one of the homes where a search warrant was being served.