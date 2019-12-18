DNR seeks information after 3 more elk poached in northern Michigan

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The Department of Natural Resources is seeking information after three elk carcasses were found in northern Michigan.

Officials said a resident found the cow elk in the Pigeon River State Forest in Ostego County, about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road near Bobcat Trail.

Conservation officers said they believe that the three elk were shot either Saturday or Sunday while they were bedded down near each other.

The case is the third elk poaching case in northern Michigan in about a month.

"This is the worst year we’ve had as far as elk poaching,” DNR Lt. Jim Gorno said. "This is a loss for everyone who appreciates our state’s natural resources. It’s a true shame. If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”

Gorno said a tip led conversation officers to a suspect after an elk was killed in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.