Local News

LIVE COVERAGE: House debates, votes on articles of impeachment against Trump

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., left, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., work during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Watch live coverage Wednesday as the full House of Representatives debates and votes on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Here’s the schedule:

  • 9 a.m. -- House gavels in
  • 1 hour debate on the rule
  • 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: House votes on the RULE
  • 6 hours of debate, equally divided
  • 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: House votes on the ARTICLES

Watch live coverage here:

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence and President Trump both are rallying in Michigan on Wednesday.

