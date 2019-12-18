LIVE COVERAGE: House debates, votes on articles of impeachment against Trump

Watch live coverage Wednesday as the full House of Representatives debates and votes on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Here’s the schedule:

9 a.m. -- House gavels in

1 hour debate on the rule

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: House votes on the RULE

6 hours of debate, equally divided

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: House votes on the ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence and President Trump both are rallying in Michigan on Wednesday.