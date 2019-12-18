Police: Man arraigned after being shot at Macomb County gas station while attacking clerks

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was shot several times inside a Macomb County gas station while he attacked the clerks with a liquor bottle was arraigned Tuesday, officials said.

What happened

Officials said 30-year-old Mark Williams from Shelby Township entered the Mobil gas station at Hall and Heydenreich roads in Macomb Township around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Williams walked toward two store clerks behind the counter, grabbed a liquor bottle and started to assault them with it, according to authorities.

One of the clerks pulled out a gun and shot the man, stopping the attack, officials said.

Police said the clerk -- a 28-year-old man from Macomb Township -- holds a valid concealed pistol license.

The other clerk is a 34-year-old man from Macomb Township, police said.

Man arraigned

Authorities took Williams into custody and transported him to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, neck, left chest, right armpit and head, officials said.

He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

Williams was given a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the 41-A Shelby Township District Court on Jan. 2 for a probable cause conference.

Clerks treated

Officials said the 28-year-old clerk was also take to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The 34-year-old clerk was treated at the scene, according to officials.

Police said there’s no known relationship between the clerks and the alleged attacker.

Macomb County deputies said they had been called to a business on Hall Road in Macomb Township earlier Saturday because the same man was acting suspicious. He was asked to leave and complied, police said. He had not committed any crimes at that location, according to authorities.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.