WATCH: Man fleeing police crashes into utility pole, ending chase in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – There are several techniques police can use to stop a driver who flees a traffic stop, but none of them were needed to end a pursuit in Sterling Heights.

See dashcam video of the chase below.

It all started about 9 p.m. Dec. 15.

Sterling Heights Police tried to pull over a Lincoln Continental driving north on Mound Road near 15 Mile Road after the officer saw it swerving between lanes with an expired license plate.

Tryson Hairston (WDIV)

The driver, Tryson Hairston, 29, of Birmingham, fled police, but only for a short distance. He crashed into a utility pole while trying to turn into a parking lot south of Metropolitan Parkway, police said.

Hairston is charged with fleeing police, driving with a suspended license and no insurance. He also had warrants for his arrests.