21-year-old man killed inside parked U-Haul on Detroit’s west side, police say

Man fatally shot in chest, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a fatal shooting on Dec. 19, 2019, on Kentucky Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday while inside a parked U-Haul on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Kentucky Street, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a U-Haul that parked on northbound Kentucky Street, officials said.

The driver said he got out of the U-Haul, heard a gunshot, turned around and saw the victim with a gunshot wound in the chest, according to police.

Officials said the driver took the 21-year-old to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been revealed.

Police continue to investigate.

