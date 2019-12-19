21-year-old man killed inside parked U-Haul on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday while inside a parked U-Haul on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Kentucky Street, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a U-Haul that parked on northbound Kentucky Street, officials said.

The driver said he got out of the U-Haul, heard a gunshot, turned around and saw the victim with a gunshot wound in the chest, according to police.

Officials said the driver took the 21-year-old to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been revealed.

Police continue to investigate.