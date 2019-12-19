28ºF

Detroit police: Victim not cooperating after walking into gas station with gunshot wound

Victim stable at hospital

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Shooting, Crime

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man is not cooperating with officers after he was shot Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, a 19-year-old man, walked into the Valero gas station in the 5800 block of Tireman Avenue and said he was shot.

Emergency medical services took the man to a hospital, where he is stable.

