Detroit police: Victim not cooperating after walking into gas station with gunshot wound
Victim stable at hospital
DETROIT – Detroit police said a man is not cooperating with officers after he was shot Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the victim, a 19-year-old man, walked into the Valero gas station in the 5800 block of Tireman Avenue and said he was shot.
Emergency medical services took the man to a hospital, where he is stable.
