Police respond to Bloomfield Hills High School after apparent false alarm

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Police responded to Bloomfield Hills High School on Thursday after an alarm was activated, but it turned out to be a false alarm, according to school officials.

The BluePoint alert system was activated around noon, according to authorities.

Students and faculty use a “run, hide, fight” method, so some students evacuated the building and others locked down, officials said.

Police arrived at the scene to sweep the building, school officials said.

Students who had evacuated were asked around 1 p.m. to make their way to buses in the faculty/student parking lot to be taken to a reunification site. Students who are locked down are asked to remain that way, officials said.

Here’s a letter to families from West Bloomfield School District Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator Dan Durkin:

"Earlier today, a BluePoint Alert pull station (intruder alert) was pulled at Bloomfield Hills High School. Police responded to the scene immediately and swept the building. There was no evidence of an active event taking place. Responders believe that the alarm was pulled or malfunctioned. This alert appears to have been a false alarm. Police are still sweeping the school to ensure student and staff safety.

"As a precaution, West Bloomfield High School will have an increased police presence in an effort to maintain and ensure safety and security for those within the building. There is no threat to any West Bloomfield school, and classes will continue as usual throughout the district.

“Thank you for your understanding and have a great rest of your day.”

No additional information has been revealed.