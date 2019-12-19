Watch live: Mitch McConnell addresses impeachment on Senate floor

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will deliver remarks on the Senate floor Thursday after Wednesday’s vote by the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump.

Here’s what comes next in the impeachment process:

The Senate holds an impeachment trial overseen by the chief justice of the United States. Chief Justice John Roberts currently presides over the Supreme Court of the United States. A team of lawmakers from the House, known as managers, play the role of prosecutors. The official facing impeachment has defense lawyers. The Senate serves as the jury.

A two-thirds majority in the Senate must find the official guilty in order for them to be removed from office. Republicans currently control the Senate. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House, but was not convicted by the Senate and remained in office.



Trump, clearly, is not expected to be removed from office by the Republican-held Senate.

The Senate has no plans to call any witnesses, unlike the parade of witnesses called during the House hearings. The House impeachment process took months, but the Senate process is not expected to last more than a couple of weeks.

The trial is set to get underway in 2020.

