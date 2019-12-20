Dog has surgery late into night to have bullet fragments removed from leg, Detroit officials say

DETROIT – A dog rescued by Detroit Dog Rescue had surgery late into the night to have bullet fragments removed from his leg, officials said.

Curtis had wounds in his foot and knee, according to Detroit Dog Rescue. Workers at Union Lake Veterinary Hospital stayed late to perform surgery, officials said. They were trying to remove bullet fragments in his leg.

Curtis is improving, but the veterinarians had to stop the surgery and will need to operate again, according to authorities. They said it will be a long process, but Curtis is in good spirits.

Donations for Curtis can be made to Detroit Dog Rescue by clicking here.