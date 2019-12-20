Green substance closes lane on EB I-696 in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – One eastbound lane of I-696 is closed in Madison Heights due to a substance on the freeway.

The Sky 4 chopper showed the green substance coming off an embankment at Couzens Road.

The substance is believed to be contaminated ground water that is coming from the basement of Electro Plating Services, the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said.

The owner of the business was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.