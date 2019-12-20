19ºF

US Steel to idle Zug Island plant, leading to 1,500 layoffs

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – U.S. Steel announced that it has plans to idle its plant on Zug Island.

That will result in 1,500 layoffs. The company said production will shift to its plant in Gary, Indiana.

In a statement. U.S. Steel said its River Rouge iron and steel making facilities will begin idling on or around April 1, 2020.

The workers will not be affected before then, according to the company.

