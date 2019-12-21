Detroit police ask for help finding woman last seen a year ago

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a woman last seen a year ago.

Glenda Dodson, 33, was last seen by her sister in December 2018.

Dodson is described as black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police did not provide any information about where she was last seen or circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who knows Dodson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.