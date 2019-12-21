Detroit police seek driver who hit pedestrian, fled scene

DETROIT – A driver struck a pedestrian in Detroit and fled the scene Nov. 27, police said.

The victim was crossing the street at E. 7 Mile and Schoenherr roads just before 1 a.m. when they were hit by a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

The Suburban is believed to be a 2000-2005 model. The vehicle had chrome mirror covers.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.