25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek driver who hit pedestrian, fled scene

Victim struck by Chevy Suburban

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Hit and Run, Crime, Wayne County
Authorities say the driver of this vehicle hit a pedestrian and fled the scene Nov. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A driver struck a pedestrian in Detroit and fled the scene Nov. 27, police said.

The victim was crossing the street at E. 7 Mile and Schoenherr roads just before 1 a.m. when they were hit by a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

The Suburban is believed to be a 2000-2005 model. The vehicle had chrome mirror covers.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: