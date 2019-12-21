Police: Woman jumps out of moving Lyft on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A woman jumped out of a moving vehicle Saturday morning on I-96, police said.

Police said the woman was picked up by a Lyft driver in Livonia. The driver was taking her to Porter Street in Detroit.

The driver told police he was on eastbound I-96 near Joy Road in Detroit about 11 a.m. when the woman opened the passenger door and jumped out.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.