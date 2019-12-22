3 Metro Detroit restaurants among best in the US this year

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Three Metro Detroit restaurants serve up some of the best food and experiences in the country, according to diners.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 includes two Birmingham eateries -- Phoenicia and Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro -- and Hazel Park’s Mabel Gray.

Tallulah and Mabel Gray offer contemporary American dishes, while Phoenicia features Middle Eastern fare

More than twelve thousand reviews of more than 30,000 establishments around the country were used to find the restaurants diners love the most.