Warren man charged with fatally shooting neighbor claims he doesn’t know her

WARREN, Mich. – A man facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor during a dispute Sunday in Warren claims he wasn’t there and he doesn’t know the woman.

Authorities say Richard Maczka, 75, shot his longtime neighbor, Cindy Poff, 53, at the Williamsburg East apartment complex on Schoenherr Road.

When Maczka was asked during his arraignment if he understood the possible penalties, he said he didn’t know Poff.

“No I don’t. I wasn’t there at the time. I don’t know that lady,” Maczka said.

Officials said the pair lived on different floors in the apartment, but they had a long history of issues.

Maczka also started asking about medication in the middle of being arraigned.

“Did you see that I got my medicine here, my medicine?” Maczka said.

He is charged with homicide, felony firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $500,000.

He will be back in court Jan. 9.