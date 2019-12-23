Trouble with neighbor leads to woman’s fatal shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 53-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday morning by her neighbor at an apartment complex where the two live, Warren police said.

It was a very active police scene as authorities investigated the deadly shooting. It happened at the Williamsburg East apartment complex on Schoenherr Road.

Neighbors heard the gunfire in the morning.

“It sounded like two pops and then a pause and another couple shots,” one neighbor said.

According to authorities, Cindy Poff was shot multiple times. The suspect, only identified as a 75-year-old man, lived on a different floor and, according to police, the two had a long history of ongoing arguments.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim’s boyfriend was home at the time. Police said he was not injured.

Poff was taken to Ascension Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:43 a.m.

Poff’s family remembers her as a kind and loving woman. Her son, Michael Poff, said the family had heard about the disputes with the neighbor, but never thought it would lead to harm.

“She mentioned to me before that she had a neighbor that was a little iffy, seemed a little crazy and kind of harrassed her. We didn’t really think nothing of it, but come to find out all this happens,” said Micharl Poff.

According to Warren Police commissioner Bill Dwyer, the incident was the ninth homicide in Warren in 2019. In all cases, Dwyer said, the victims and suspects knew each other and the suspects were taken into custody within two days.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family to help with funeral costs. You can donate here.