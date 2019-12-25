41ºF

Detroit police ask for help locating missing man with schizophrenia

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Muhummad Irahim (Detroit police)
DETROIT – Police are asking anyone with information about a missing 26-year-old man to share that information with them.

Police said Muhummad Irahim was last seen on Monday at 10:30 a.m. by his caregiver in the 15000 block of Cherrylawn Street and hasn’t returned. His caregiver attempted to take him to a doctor when Irahim became upset and left the area.

Irahim is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has a thin black beard and black hair. Police said he has schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

