Man, teen in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man and teen are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Winthrop Street.

The shooter is possibly a black man in his 20s who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black skull cap and had a handgun, police said.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police 6th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.