Washtenaw County authorities investigate 4 home invasions

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four home invasions.

Someone broke into an apartment in the 2100 block of Golfside Road in Ypsilanti Township between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities were called to the apartment at 3:10 p.m. It is not known if anything was taken.

On Monday, deputies responded to the 1800 Block of Ashley Drive in Superior Township at about 11 a.m. Between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into the home and stole constriction items and tools.

Deputies also responded Monday to a home in the 200 Block of Corrie Road in Barton Hills. Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1:45 p.m. Monday, someone broke into the house. Authorities don’t know if anything was taken.

Another break-in was reported Monday evening in Ypsilanti Township. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, someone stole electronics and audio and visual items from an apartment in the 600 block of Belmont Drive.

Authorities don’t have descriptions for any of the people involved in any of the break-ins.