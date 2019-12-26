22-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway.

A 22-year-old man was driving south on M-10 when shots were fired from another vehicle, according to authorities.

Multiple shots were fired through the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle, police said. He was struck and switched places with his passenger, who continued to drive, officials said.

When the victim and his driver was a Detroit police officer at a crash scene at Davison and Wildemere streets, they stopped for help, police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Michigan State Police troopers closed the Lodge Freeway for an evidence search. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 734-287-5000.